Generous day of giving from 2019 Times Old Newsies

Local News
A generous day of giving will now turn into food baskets for thousands of local families.

For the 80th year, the Times Old Newsies hit the streets in and around Erie. About 150 people, many of them former paper carriers collected $68,320 today with more money yet to be counted.

That cash will now be used by the Second Harvest Food Bank to buy the food for 2,500 holiday food baskets. If you somehow did not see an Old Newsie in your travels today and would like to help, there is a GoFundMe page set up

