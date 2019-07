Erie Police confirm one of the two men shot early Thursday morning in the club’s parking lot has died.

23-year-old Michael Taylor died of a gunshot would to the head, according to Erie County Coroner Lyell Cook, who ruled the death a homicide.

Police are still looking for two gunmen they said open fired in a targeted shooting early Thursday morning. Police said 15 to 20 shots were fired.

If you have any information, call Erie Police at 870-1120.