The Fort Le Boeuf Historical Society re-dedicated its George Washington statue to celebrate its 100th birthday on Saturday.

They celebrated the regional landmark as a day of education, patriotic spirit and fun.

There were also several historic presentations pertaining to the times of Colonial Pennslyvania.

The vice president of the society said keeping our history alive these days is very important, especially when it comes to the father of our country.

“These men, like George Washington and others, are the reason why we are free today. They were the founders they were the bedrock for which everything else came, and George Washington is the father of that,” said Donald Pearce, VP of the Fort LeBoeuf Historical Society.

At 2 p.m. on Saturday, there was a ceremony that echoed the original 1922 dedication ceremony.