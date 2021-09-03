German Fest begins Saturday in Erie

One of the last cultural festivals of the summer kicks off Saturday: The 25th annual German Heritage Fest is happening at St. Nick’s Grove.

This year, the festival will return to its traditional full-scale event, including live German music and dancers, and food vendors from local businesses.

The festival will also feature German food and beer, with a $5 admission fee.

Co-chairman Ray Luniewski said the Erie community looks forward the weekend-long festival.

“There’s a lot of German people that enjoy coming out here and kind of hanging out for both days as they wish,” said Luniewski, “and then you have your regular folks that just like to come out. The thing that’s different about this festival is its almost entirely outdoors.”

The festival will run Saturday from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. and on Sunday from 11 a.m. to 6:30 p.m.

