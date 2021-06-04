Get a chance at winning a new car at the upcoming Born to Golf Tournament fundraiser

Women’s Care Center of Erie County is holding their inaugural Born to Golf Tournament fundraiser at the end of June.

And one lucky person will have the chance to win a new car or lease…

The Born to Golf Tournament fundraiser will take place Monday, June 28th at the Lake Shore Country Club.

The tournament will include a golf tournament (scramble), on-course games (Mulligan’s, Skins,
Putting Green Contest, Longest Drive, Closest to the Pin), lunch, dinner, auction baskets, a chance for $35,000 towards a new car or lease courtesy of Walker Brother’s in Edinboro and three other hole-in-one chance prizes.

Registration begins at 11:00 a.m., 11:45am Welcome and Round up Golfers, 12:00pm Shotgun start, Lunch on the Grill on the Course, 5:00pm Hors D’Oeuvres and Basket Auction, 5:45pm Dinner.

The Women’s Care Center of Erie County inaugural Born to Golf Tournament fundraiser will help sustain the free, professional services provided for their clients.

