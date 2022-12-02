(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — A strong cold front is already giving us some breezy conditions today.

As the front gets closer, wind gusts will get over 35 mph after midnight. The front will pass through tomorrow morning, with possible repeat wind gusts to 50 mph tomorrow.

Once again, you may want to consider protecting or bringing in any outdoor items that may get damaged or blown away in these strong wind gusts.

Winds will subside tomorrow night into Sunday.

