A dispute involving Presque Isle Downs has landed in the commonwealth court.

The heart of the issue seems to be due to a lack of a new live racing agreement.

There has been a legal back and forth between the Pennsylvania State Horse Racing Commission and Presque Isle Downs.

Court documents indicate that starting in the fall of 2021, the Pennsylvania Horsemen’s Benevolent and Protective Association filed a formal complaint with the commission against Presque Isle Downs and parent company Twinspires, which also owns Churchill Downs.

According to the executive director of the horsemen’s association, the parties are working to reach a new live racing agreement.

On Friday, representatives announced that betting is back online at the casino and all betting will be back to normal on Saturday.