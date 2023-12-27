With Christmas in the rearview mirror, many are likely making plans to ring in the new year. But if those plans involve alcohol or drugs, state police have a message for you.

If you plan to party, also make a plan to get home safely. And if you don’t, they’ll do what it takes to get you off the roads.

“Get those designated drivers. Figure out who you can get to pick you up if there’s going to be something used or drank during those events,” said Trooper Andrew Hacke with Pennsylvania State Police Troop E.

When it comes to celebrating New Years Eve, state police want you to think about more than your outfit and party destination. On a night known for excess drinking, their goal is to keep everyone safe on the roads. And this year, they’ll especially be on the lookout for drivers under the influence of drugs.

State police said they’re encountering more and more people who have the false impression that they can smoke marijuana before getting behind the wheel of a car.

“As far as smoking marijuana, people don’t realize any marijuana in your system is illegal to be driving a vehicle,” said Hacke.

Trooper Hacke said if you haven’t planned ahead and your New Year’s celebration involves drugs or alcohol, call an Uber or to pick you up. If you don’t, you might just encounter one of their sobriety checkpoints.

“One of our goals is to make sure everyone gets home safely, and if that involves, unfortunately, us having to arrest people for not obeying the laws, that is what we will do to make sure everyone stays safe,” said Hacke.