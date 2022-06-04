A carwash fundraiser was held on Saturday to help provide relief for Ukraine.

The carwash was located at the First Ukraine Pentecostal Church where you could find workers cleaning up cars.

The event ran from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. and also included refreshments.

The sponsors of the event and their families were directly impacted by the crisis in Ukraine, so this effort and cause means everything to them.

“Our people and our families are still in a time of danger and of despair. Like my family, we cannot bring anything to them. They are behind the enemy lines. They are captive. My family is in the Kherson area, and there’s a lot of people like our ministry, missionaries, pastors and churches that we’re friends with, and they all communicate with us from time to time, and there’s a lot of need there,” said Andrii Malin, Project Organizer.

All of the donations collected in the event will go directly towards areas in Ukraine that need the support the most.