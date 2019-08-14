GetGo donates $5,000 to families affected by Daycare fire

GetGo has announced they will donate $5,000 to a new fund aimed at providing relief to the families affected by the Daycare fire Sunday.

The fund will provide direct assistance to the families affected by the fire that took the lives of five young children.

“Our hearts go out to all of the families of the children, and especially to the members of our GetGo family who have been impacted by this tragedy,” said Jannah Jablonowski, GetGo Spokesperson. “We are contributing these funds in hopes of helping to address both the immediate needs and those that will come along down the difficult road ahead in pursuit of the true healing and recovery of the grieving families and our community.”

Jablonowski said GetGo is teaming with other Erie companies, organizations and individuals in an effort to increase their impact by pooling resources and to avoid duplication of efforts.