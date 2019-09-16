Getting an early start with preparing for flu season

It’s the time of year that you should start thinking about getting your flu shot. While there have not been any recorded flu cases reported yet, there are ways you can prepare for this season.

Starr Bodi reports about last year’s records and what doctors are saying to prepare us for this upcoming season.

The Erie County Health Department confirmed 2400 cases of the flu in 2018. This year, there will be changes to the flu shots. Charlotte Berringer, Director of Nursing for the Erie County Department of Health says that there are more quadrivalent flu vaccines available.

“This means, there are more vaccines that actually protects against four types of the flu instead of the usual three types of the flu,” Berringer said.

Vaccines consist of two types of A’s and B’s, but this year will be a change with both the type A to fight against the virus. Dr. David Hutzel, a physician at UPMC Hamot, says it’s important to get your flu shot this year to eliminate the possibility of the virus bugging you.

“There are people that are cynical,” Hutzel said. “They say ‘Well, jeez, the flu vaccines only had 30% efficiency or 40% efficiency. That’s better than zero.”

That little pinch may go a long way with milder flu symptoms. The Erie County Health Department recommends the flu shot for people six months or older.

“Because I’m a senior citizen and I’m still working. I work as a sub school nurse. I’m exposed to everything,” said Patricia Triana, Erie resident.

Erie resident June Beard is not in favor of the flu shot, saying she gets the flu when she has it administered.

“The reason I don’t get the flu shot is because the two I got the flu shot, I got the flu really bad,” Beard said.

“I haven’t had the flu in forever, so I keep doing it,” said Cynthia Tolley, Erie resident.

Dr. Hutzel says that symptoms of the flu include a dry cough, sneezing, weakness or fatigue. Doctors urge you to get appropriate rest, proper nutrition, maintain a healthy diet of fruits and vegetables and wash your hands. If you do happen to get the flu, Dr. Hutzel says that it is important for the body to just run its course until the virus is over