The Logan Music Series returned to the campus of Penn State Behrend Thursday.

The Okaidja Afroso Trio from Ghana provided the live entertainment at the Reed Union Building.

Since 1989, the series, founded by Kay Logan, has provided a unique musical experience by performers from around the world.

“Ghana is a small country in West Africa and we speak 49 languages. When you go through the country, music, musical instruments, language, everything changes. We are here to share some music and dancing,” said Okaidja Afroso, Leader.

After the Logan Music Series concert, the trio made their way to Portland, Oregon. The next performers will be the Harlem Quartet on April 7, 2022.

All performances are free and open to the public.