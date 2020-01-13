Ghost Town Trail named PA’s 2020 Trail of the Year

According to the Department of Conservation and Natural Resources (DCNR), DCNR Secretary Cindy Adams Dunn announced today that the Ghost Town Trail has been named Pennsylvania’s 2020 Trail of the Year.

Recently marking its 25th anniversary, Ghost Town Trail needs only 5.5 miles to complete the first continuous loop of rail trail in the Eastern United States. It is estimated approximately 80,000 users enjoy the trail each year.

Ghost Town Trail was designated as a National Recreation Trail in June 2003 and was ranked 7th on the “Best Hiking Trails in the United States” list by American Towns Media in 2016.

Cambria County Conservation & Recreation Authority (CCCRA) and Indiana County Parks & Trails have partnered with local businesses to assist both the Ghost Town Trail and its users.

The trail draws thousands of bicyclists, hikers, runners, walkers, birders and, in winter, cross-country skiing, snowshoeing, and fat-tire biking enthusiasts.

Each year, DCNR’ Pennsylvania Trails Advisory Committee designates a Trail of the Year to help build enthusiasm and support for both large and small trails, and raise public awareness about the value of Pennsylvania’s trail network.

In 2019, DCNR named Mid State Trail, Pennsylvania’s longest trail, as Pennsylvania’s Trail of the Year.