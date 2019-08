The giant baby rubber duck that will be featured in this year’s Tall Ship’s Festival is officially named Quackers.

After receiving 4,000 names submissions, organizers of the festival narrowed it down to three names.

They wrote the three names on rocks, and today they dropped those rocks in the Maritime Museum Dock. The first one to hit the water is how they chose the name.

Quackers will be floating along side mama duck next week during the Tall Ship’s Festival.