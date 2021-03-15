Giant Eagle commits to filling positions here in Erie

Giant Eagle is committing to filling positions here in Erie.

The Giant Eagle supermarkets are committing to serve it’s neighbors by filling in more than 70 permanent full and part time positions.

There will be a socially distant in-person hiring event.

The company is looking for team members who enjoy performing a variety of tasks in a fast-paced environment.

Open positions include curbside pickup and home delivery services, deli and prepared food clerks, cashiers, bakery team members, and more.

Interested candidates are encouraged to visit Giant Eagle’s website to apply.