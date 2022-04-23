One regional super market chain has made the switch to reusable bags.

Giant Eagle stores across Erie County will no longer be using single plastic bags.

The supermarket has partnered with the Second Harvest Food Bank to provide 5,000 reusable bags for people in need at no cost.

A spokesperson from Giant Eagle said that this shift to reusable bags will be an adjustment for their customers.

“So we know it’s gonna be a really big shift in consumer shopping habits. It’s going to be a big change for our guests, but we’re hopeful that everybody can get excited and really get behind us because we know we can make a huge impact with this change at Giant Eagle,” said Jannah Jablonowski, Spokesperson for Giant Eagle.

Giant Eagle launched a reusable bag sweepstakes providing guests who shop with a reusable bag a chance to win $10,000.