(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — A regional supermarket chain is removing various water bottle products from its shelves that were sourced near the site of a recent train derailment.

Giant Eagle is removing bottled water products after conducting a review of its facility in Salineville, Ohio, which is about 25 miles southwest of East Palestine.

In a statement, the only products sourced in that facility are spring water packaged in gallon and greater sized containers. The company reported that the water for these products is sourced from a nearby spring that’s at a higher elevation than East Palestine and is not near ground water sources directly impacted by the incident, but they are taking measures to avoid any further issues.

“Out of an abundance of caution, Giant Eagle has made the decision to remove all gallon-size-or-greater Giant Eagle brand spring water product sourced from the Salineville facility from our store shelves until further notice while we continue to evaluate ongoing testing and potential impacts to the spring source,” the company said in the release.

The company also said a third party lab has been regularly testing Salineville’s raw water sources and finished products, and has not found any evidence of contamination at this time.