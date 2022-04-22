To celebrate Earth Day, a regional super market chain is making the switch to reusable bags.

Giant Eagle super markets across Erie County will no longer be using single plastic bags.

The supermarket is partnering with the Second Harvest Food Bank to provide 5,000 reusable bags for people in need at no cost.

A spokesperson with Giant Eagle said that this shift to reusable bags will be an adjustment for customers.

“So we know it’s gonna be a really big shift in consumer shopping habits. It’s gonna be a big change for our guests, but we’re hopeful that everybody can get excited and really get behind us because we know we can make a huge impact with this change at Giant Eagle,” said Jannah Jablonowski, Spokesperson for Giant Eagle.

Giant Eagle launched a reusable bag sweepstake providing guests who shop with reusable bags a chance to win $10,000.