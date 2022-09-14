(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — Giant Eagle will close its Edinboro location.

The store at 606 Erie St. in Edinboro will close on Dec. 30, 2022. The store has been in business since 1985.

The store has about 50 team members. A representative of Giant Eagle said the employees will be offered positions at other Giant Eagle locations.

“We have greatly appreciated the support of the Edinboro community for these many years and thank our team members for their commitment to continually meeting the needs of our guests,” company spokesman Dan Donovan said. “Once the store closes, we invite Edinboro Giant Eagle guests to shop at our Millcreek Mall Giant Eagle approximately 13 miles north of the closing location.”

According to a statement from the company, the Edinboro Giant Eagle pharmacy will remain after the store’s closure, but it will be in a different storefront of the shopping plaza.