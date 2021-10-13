Giant slides at Frontier Park now open

The long wait to slide down the giant slides at Frontier Park is finally over.

The slides opened to the public Wednesday at 1 p.m. and will remain open until the start of winter.

The slides are located next to the playground and L.E.A.F. building off West 6th Street.

The executive director of L.E.A.F. says it has been a team effort for the past four years to get the slides ready for the kids.

“As you can see, the kids are enthusiastic about this feature and they’ve already been down them plenty of times this morning. We think it’ll be a great attraction and a great addition to the playground and the park,” said Vernon Peterson, executive director, L.E.A.F.

Currently, there is temporary fencing along the top of the slides until a permanent design can be installed in February 2022.

For news delivered right to you, subscribe to JET 24/FOX 66/YourErie.com’s breaking, daily news & severe weather email lists