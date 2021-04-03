Girard Alliance Church hosts drive-thru Easter Egg Hunt

One local church had to think outside the box and get creative for some family fun.

The Girard Alliance Church held its second annual Drive-Thru Easter Egg Hunt on Saturday.

Usually, about 200 kids gather in the gym or outside for the egg hunt. This year, however, they had to change things up.

Cars drove up to different stations with fun surprises along the way, and a time relay in place of the traditional Easter egg hunt.

“Easter is all about hope, and the resurrection of life. No matter what situation we are put in, we can always have hope in these situations. We just have to think creatively.” said Annemarie Marsh.

Safety was still their top priority, enforcing social distancing and mask wearing.