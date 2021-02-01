Girard Borough announces multi-year planning and historic preservation effort for downtown Girard

The Girard Borough has announced a multi-year planning and historic preservation effort for downtown Girard.

These efforts will include the development and adoption of a Master Plan and completion of a National Register of Historic Places nomination for a Downtown Historic District.

The goal is to revitalize the Girard Borough’s central business district, and will be funded by grants from the Pennsylvania Historical & Museum Commission and the Erie County Gaming Revenue Authority (ECGRA).

Buffalo, New York based consultants Urban Vantage and Preservation Studios will facilitate the planning and historic preservation process.

“The master plan represents a unique opportunity for the community to provide input and ideas that will impact the downtown for decades to come. Our business district has made great strides in the recent years and must continue to evolve to meet the needs of our visitors and residents,” stated Borough Manager Rob Stubenbort in a news release.

The Girard Borough is also seeking input from the community through public meetings, surveys, and personal interviews with interested individuals.



“We invite everyone to participate in the upcoming surveys, discussions, and other chances to be part of the planning process. The more ideas and comments, the better,” Stubenbort stated.

The public meetings, surveys, etc. will be held virtually for the time being, but the Girard Borough says it is “both hopeful and committed to conducting in-person engagement efforts as well, where and when it is possible to do so safely and in accordance with the recommendations of public health guidelines.”

More information on public engagement efforts will be posted in the coming weeks through the Girard Borough’s website and social media as it becomes available.