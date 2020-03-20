Girard Borough declares Disaster Emergency in the midst of COVID-19

This undated electron microscope image made available by the U.S. National Institutes of Health in February 2020 shows the virus that causes COVID-19. The sample was isolated from a patient in the U.S. (NIAID-RML via AP)

Girard Borough Mayor Bob Kremenik has declared a disaster emergency in the borough, according to a news release from the Borough of Girard.

According to the release, Mayor Kremenik believes that COVID-19 has the potential to place residents in Girard Borough in a significant public heath emergency and has the potential to endanger the health, safety and welfare of a large number of people residing in Girard Borough.

If emergency management measures are required to reduce the severity of such disaster and to protect the health, safety and welfare of affected residents and businesses in Girard Borough, this will allow the Borough to work closely with Erie County, State, and Federal resources.

This declaration currently has no effect on Borough residents who are being asked to follow Federal, State and County guidelines.