A gathering of people filled Wells Park on Main Street in Girard for a party Thursday evening.

It was the Girard Small Business Block Party, loaded with food trucks, music and, of course, shopping.

The event was held by five local businesses was held to celebrate the summer solstice while also celebrating Girard as well.

The event was free, and members of A.F. Dobler Hose company were collecting money for the Special Olympics.