The Girard community celebrated the 99th birthday of a World War II veteran on Saturday with a parade.

Several community members and services came together to recognize Jack Keith, a paratrooper in World War II.

The parade began at the Girard American Legion and passed right through downtown Girard.

Several other veterans were in attendance alongside a police escort, the local fire department, and a motorcade of bikers waving the American flag.

This was a surprise birthday event, so Keith was shocked with how many people turned out to celebrate.

“I thought I knew these guys, but it was really a surprise, and I thank everybody for showing up and God bless America. God Bless America, Home that I love, stand beside her and guide her,” said Jack Keith, World War II Veteran.

We at JET 24/ FOX 66/YourErie.com wish Keith a happy birthday and thank him for her service to our country.