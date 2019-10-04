Girard community gathers to remember Wendell Watters, a man whose funeral brought back an old tradition

A day of remembrance is filled with tradition in the Girard Community.

It was a day of solidarity and honor, as not only family and friends joined together to say their final goodbyes to one local marine, but the community as well.

The Girard Community came together to remember Wendell W. Watters or better known as Wedge, a man whose funeral brought back an old tradition.

“We just wanted to honor him with something different and something special. My brothers and I sat down one day and talked about different things we wanted to do that my dad liked,” said Jay Watters, Wendell Watters Son.

One of those was a horse drawn hearse that carried the American Flag draped casket for the Marine Corps Veteran who served in the Korean War. Another tradition, music.

“When you’re in drum and bugle core, you’re a family and that never ends, you’re always family. It’s going to be a little emotional, but we are going to do our best and give him a little extra sweetness today,” said Jeff Gibbens, musician, family friend.

In addition to all of the traditional ways family members and community members are remembering the veteran, leading the procession were motorcyclists who are all members of the legion, which Wedge was an avid participate in.

An honor guard also joined the procession to walk the hearse into the cemetery.

“We didn’t know that the legion was going to do what they did when we went past there. When we saw that, that really hit the heart. Then they marched over here and we just expected them to be here, and they marched and followed dad over, and that was pretty cool and meant a lot to us,” said Wendell Watters son.

As family and friends say their final goodbyes to Wendell Watters, one thing that will always stick out to them is how he was known as a family man, community member, and a military man.