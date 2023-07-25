Hundreds of people met at Girard High School for a public information session about a proposed business park along Route 20.

That park would be the first business park in Erie County developed in 25 years.

Township residents came to tonight’s meeting with a lot of questions but didn’t get many answers.

In fact, things even got heated at times with many speaking against the park.

“I love where I live. I drive past that field at least twice a day. Last year I saw there were eagles living in that field. It’s just beautiful wildlife. I like to watch the produce grow. Paving that over I think is just going to change the entire neighborhood and I don’t think people are going to like where they live looking out their front doors seeing concrete instead of a cornfield,” said Stafford Sass, Girard Township resident.

Sass said he hopes the community continues to attend meetings to stay informed and voice their opinion to local representatives.