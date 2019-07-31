Girard Community remembering one of their own on anniversary of missing hiker

The Girard Community is still remembering one of their own after she mysteriously disappeared while hiking solo one year ago.

Samantha “Sam” Sayers was hiking in the mountains near Seattle, Washington when she went missing on August 1, 2018.

It seems as if the Girard Community has not given up hope. Still, to this day you can see yellow ribbons, as well as signs that read #samstrong.

On August 1 2018, Sayers went missing while hiking solo in mountains near Seattle. Crews searched for weeks for the experienced hiker, however, nothing was ever found of her.

Once place you can still find of the signs is at the Girard Pharmacy, where co-owner Julie Freedline said she still has much hope that Sam will someday come home.

“We feel strongly as a family oriented town that we have to have hope and good wishes for the family. Keep them strong. Keep the community strong, and one day we will find her,” said Julie Freedline, Co-owner, Girard Pharmacy.

Even after a year since Sayers disappearance, Freedline said she still thinks of her nightly, praying, just like this sign, to stay Sam strong.

“I think, I’ve got to keep hope, because she’s there somewhere,” said Freedline.

Another store owner keeping hope if Jennifer Gibbs, who also placed a sign on her store front last year. Gibbs said the community in Girard pulled together to not only stay strong for Sam, but her family as well.

“I think people really don’t know what to do at this point. It’s sort of one of those things your not sure if you want to bring up that topic or not. I think we’re still holding out to some faith that she’s still out there,” said Jennifer Gibbs, Owner, Periwinkle Consignment.

Gibbs said she decided to place a sign in her store front, because she is also a mother and could not imagine what Sayers mother is going through.

Still to this day, nothing is known about Sayers whereabouts or what happened to her. We did reach out to Sayers mother, but haven’t heard back before news time.