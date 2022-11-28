It’s been a busy weekend for area deer processing businesses, especially since doe season stretched into this past weekend.

The folks at McDonald Meats in Girard have been going pretty much non-stop, taking in and processing deer.

Their cooler is just about filled to capacity with deer already taken.

The manager at McDonald Meats says at times it’s overwhelming, but that it’s only for a couple of weeks. He says he takes it one day at a time.

“We got in about 340 so far. The majority of them are all does, of course with 2 weeks of doe season. But probably 40 to 60 on the doe to buck ratio,” said Percy McDonald, manager, McDonald Meats.

Statewide, the season runs until Dec. 10.