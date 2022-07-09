Fire crews in Girard got some good, live action, on the scene training on July 9.

A.F. Dobler Hose Company recently acquired a building on West Ridge Road.

They set the building on fire so they could practice a number of rescue scenario classes, including a live burn.

A ladder truck and an engine were dispatched to the scene.

Within minutes, crews were able to put out the bulk of the fire.

The building that they burned down on purpose was the Heartland Inn & Cafe. There are plans to have a Dunkin’ Donuts built in its spot.