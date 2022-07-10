Fire crews in Girard received some good, live action, on the scene training on Saturday,

A.F. Dobler Hose Company recently acquired a building located on West Ridge Road.

During this training the fire company set the building on fire so they could practice a number of fire rescue scenario classes. These classes included a live burn training.

A ladder truck and engine were dispatched to the scene.

Within minutes the crews were able to put out the bulk of the fire.

The building the fire company burned down on purpose was the former Heartland Inn & Cafe. There are also plans to have a Dunkin Donuts built in this spot.