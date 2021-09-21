Girard High School moving to virtual learning until Oct. 4

by: Spencer Lee

According to the school website, Girard High School has closed their doors and moved to remote learning beginning tomorrow (Wednesday) through Friday, Oct. 1.

The decision comes “By order of the Erie County Department of Health, due to multiple clusters of COVID-19,” according to the page.

This order also applies to extracurricular activities, including football and volleyball games.

The website says school will resume in-person learning on Oct. 4.

