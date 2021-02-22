Girard man dies in kayaking accident while attempting to rescue dogs from frozen pond

A Girard man died in a kayaking accident while trying to rescue dogs from a partially frozen pond.

This happened at the 8800 block of Avonia Road.

According to Pennsylvania State Police, 70-year-old David Chivers of Girard was trying to rescue his two dogs that were stuck in the pond.

When crews arrived to the scene, they discovered Chivers and both dogs deceased in the pond.

In addition to the state police, the Lake City Water Rescue Team, the North East Water Rescue Team, Fairview Fire and Rescue, and Erie County Coroner Lyell Cook responded to the scene.

Police did not suspect foul play in this incident and the investigation is ongoing.

“Water team came out and it was very unfortunate. He was last seen over the weekend so that’s likely probably may have happened Saturday at some point,” said Lyell Cook, Erie County Coroner.