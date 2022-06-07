(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — A Girard man is out thousands of dollars following an Amazon package-return scam.

According to a Pennsylvania State Police news release, the 69-year-old male victim contacted PSP at about 7 a.m. on June 6 to report the scam.

The victim had called a phone number for assistance in returning a package to Amazon. The number he called directed him to go to several local stores where he then purchased gift cards to redeem in order to process the return.

In total, he was scammed out of some $7,100.