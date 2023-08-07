There have been several accidents throughout this stretch of Interstate 90 this summer.

Each time, semi-trucks and other large vehicles are forced to be redirected through much smaller areas along Route 20.

Patrolman Louis Ludwig with the Borough of Girard Police Department said they’re quite used to the congestion caused by accidents on the highway.

In an attempt to deter trucks from taking smaller back roads, A. F. Dobler Hose & Ladder Company — as well as police — close down roads that semis might be told through a GPS to reroute to.

Patrolman Ludwig added the uptick in larger vehicles in the region leads to more motor vehicle accidents in the area and when in places they shouldn’t be driving, including downed street signs, tree branches and even telephone poles.

He went on to say with how often this happens in their community, locals know how to navigate the town and avoid potential problems.

“Luckily, in town here, a lot of the local residents understand to stay on some of the side roads. They can maneuver around town. Unfortunately, because of the way some of these semis and other vehicles are rerouted, they’ll take some of those roads. I took an MVA today on Myrtle and Locust streets. Vehicles can’t make the corners, they can’t make the turns past telephone poles,” said Ludwig.

Patrolman Ludwig continued saying it’s common for everyone to be frustrated with traffic but says they haven’t received any complaints from residents about when traffic is rerouted.