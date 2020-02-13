Girard Police Officer who responded to animal abuse call adopts pit bull puppy

It is a fresh start for a pit bull puppy whose young life has been marked by abuse.

Nick Spurgeon, the Girard Police Officer who responded to the abuse call, says there was an instant connection between him and the pit bull mix.

Spurgeon contacted the A.N.N.A. Shelter team, who later took the 12-week old puppy to Pittsburgh to get surgery.

After the dogs return, Spurgeon decided to adopt her, naming her Luna.

“She’s absolutely a sweetheart and she acts as such. I decided I didn’t want to see her go to another house that she could potentially have an unloving family, so I decided I’d like to give that to her myself,” said Nick Spurgeon, police officer, Girard Borough.

Police believe Luna was tortured by 23-year-old Katherine Thompson and 22-year-old Dylon Curtis who have since been charged.