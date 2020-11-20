Girard School District announces move to remote learning for high school and Rice Avenue Middle School

The Girard School District announcing Friday that Girard High School and Rice Avenue Middle School will temporarily move to virtual learning.

According to the school district’s website, Girard High School will transition to virtual learning until December 4th.

Rice Avenue Middle School will transition temporarily to virtual learning after Thanksgiving Break, from December 1st through December 4th. They will hold in-person classes on November 20th, 23rd, and 24th.

Both Girard High School and Rice Avenue Middle School are expected to return to in-person learning on Monday, December 7th.

According to the district, Elk Valley Elementary School students should report to school as scheduled.

The district also announcing that distribution of the holiday meal kit will continue as scheduled for families that signed up. This will take place on November 24th from 3:00 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. at the bus circle at Girard High School.