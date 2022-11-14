More than a half-million dollars is coming to the Girard School District to make the high school and other buildings safer.

The money is a state grant secured through state Senator Dan Laughlin’s office.

It will serve two purposes, to provide funds to improve school security for the buildings themselves, and provide mental health services for the students going to school there.

“This money is actually the only way that we can support those changes. So we will be making those changes to the Girard High School as well as the Elk Valley Elementary School vestibules,” said Nate Spikes, Girard police officer.

Senator Laughlin credits his staff for putting together the proposal that made the $500,000 funding possible.