What Girard Township calls a fire tax will go towards helping its three volunteer fire departments pay for the life-saving equipment they need.

One township supervisor said a tax hike is never an easy decision.

“Nobody likes the ‘T-word’ but everybody also understands this is a very important thing to have in our community,” said Clay Brocious, Girard Township supervisor.

The tax being levied is point 0.75 mils and the amount each person pays fluctuates depending on property value.

Brocious added the average home in Girard Township assesses for $114,000, meaning a community average falls somewhere around$85 per year.

“So the feedback overall has been great from the community. I live in Girard Township, I’m going to pay the tax, but if my house catches on fire, I want the appropriate apparatus to come to my residence as well as everybody else,” said Deputy Fire Chief Jeff Gadley, A. F. Dobbler Hose and Ladder Co.

Although local departments are dealing with issues within both fire and EMS, this tax only applies to the fire side.

Funds brought in through the fire tax will go toward fire equipment only. Deputy Chief Gadley said the money will serve as a cushion to support themselves.

But an EMS tax could be considered down the road as well.

“We have to figure out a way through the county or local municipalities to fund EMS also. We have to figure out funds to have an ambulance come to your house,” said Gadley.

Brocious added funding is necessary so the community can get the help they need when they dial 9-1-1.

“We’ve been lucky to have such great volunteers that were able to do this fundraising and keep the burden off of the taxpayers. We’ve just crossed that threshold,” Brocious said.

That fire tax will be implemented at the start of the new year in 2024.