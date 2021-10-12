Girard Township Supervisors to vote on solar energy project

A solar energy farm may be the first to come to Erie. That is if supervisors of the Girard Township move forward with the plan of the company Cypress Creek.

Here is more about what the project will entail if approved by the supervisors of Girard.

We’re being told that if this is approved by the supervisors, then we’ll most likely see more jobs coming into the community while saving the planet.

The 200 acres of open field may soon develop into a solar farm by Cypress Creek Renewables, a company based out of California. The company has solar projects in 25 states.

“Generating electricity this way it’s a carbon free way of generating electricity. So there’s no admissions, there’s no sound, there’s no gasses admitting in the air,” said Parker Salon, Community Development Manager, Cypress Creek Renewables.

The 25 million dollar project will have solar panels tracking the sun to produce energy to almost 3,300 homes in the area.

Many people are wondering why the company chose this area?

“One of the great benefits to solar and ground mounted utility skilled solar it brings energy generation to every corner of every community in a state like Pennsylvania,” said Salon.

There are some concerns however.

“The only thing I’m really really concerned about is the decomposing of the project. When the project is done they say it’s a 30 year life span. When the project is done the township isn’t hooked on taking anything out of there,” said Peter Dion, Supervisor for Girard Township.

“At the end of the 40 hypothetical 40-year solar farm the equipment can be removed and the land can be restored and reused for some other use and it’s a great way for Girard Township to really preserve this land for future generations,” said Salon.

October 12th is the final meeting with Girard Township Supervisors. If this project is approved then the solar project will begin next year.

