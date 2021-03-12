Girl Scout Cookie Bus traveling around town Friday

The Cookie Bus is back! The Girl Scouts were out on Friday selling cookies around the Erie area on the Cookie Bus, partnering with the Erie Metropolitan Transit Authority.

The Cookie Bus is a seven year tradition bringing the classic eight flavors of cookies to the Erie community.

“It’s always great to be able to tell cookie customers that when you buy cookies, you are not only supporting these girls and learning about entrepreneurship, but you’re actually giving back to your community too.” said Stefanie Marshall, Public Relations and Marketing Manager for Girl Scouts of Western PA.

This cadet troop from the Millcreek area is making their way to four different locations selling cookies as the campaign ends March 21st.

“We start here with you lovely folks at WJET and FOX. We’re going to head down to the Flo Fabrizio Center, we’ll be over at the Erie Times-News lot for a little while with Logistics Plus. Then, we’ll be over at 12th and Peninsula across from CVS.” Marshall said.

In previous years, you had to pick up your cookies on the bus. This year because of the COVID-19 pandemic, you can pick up your favorite cookie through a drive-thru.

“So, across the region and today we’re encouraging girls to get innovative, so we turned the bus into a drive thru booth. Cars will be able to pull right up alongside, get their payment and their order, and the girls will be able to get the cookies into the cars as safely as possible.” Marshall said.

The girl scouts hope to sell as many cookies as they can and continue to reach their goals while putting a smile on people’s faces.

“I really like driving around and selling cookies to people and seeing all the different places we get to go.” said Isla Vadders.

“I like seeing how happy selling cookies to people makes me feel and other people feel.” said Theresa Ferraro.