Girl Scout Cookie Bus traveling around town Friday

The Girl Scout Cookie Bus is back!

The Girl Scouts are traveling around the area selling their famous cookies today. Fontaine Glenn was live outside the Jet 24/Fox 66/YourErie.com station with more.

The Girl Scouts teamed up with the Erie Metropolitan Transit Authority (EMTA) to sell cookies around the community.

The 6th grade troop from Millcreek are the ones doing all the heavy lifting today selling these cookies.

Stefanie Marshall, public relations and marketing manager for the Girl Scouts of Western PA, has more on how the cookie bus drive-thru works.

Once they leave here, they will head off to the Flo Fabrizio Ice Center. The final two stops are Erie Times-News lot, and 12th and Peninsula.

Cookie sales end March 21. Click here for the full cookie bus schedule.