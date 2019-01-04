Local News

Girl Scout cookie season begins today in Western Pennsylvania

Posted: Jan 04, 2019 01:14 PM EST

Updated: Jan 04, 2019 01:14 PM EST

Can you smell it?  There's something in the air outside of many local businesses and organizations; Girl Scout cookies.

Today is the official kick-off for Girl Scout Cookie programs in Western Pennsylvania. Buyers will have their choice of cookie classics like Thin Mint and Tag-a-longs in addition to newer flavors such as S'Mores and Toffee-Tastic.  

The program runs until March 17th.
    

