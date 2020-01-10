Girl Scout cookies now available with a new cookie this year—Lemon-Ups

Girl Scout cookies have hit the market as of today.

This 2020 cookie season is providing a special twist on the iconic packaging. The boxes now feature pictures of girl scouts performing activities that come from funds raised by selling the cookies.

This is said to help motivate the girls and showcase the group. Girl Scouts also said goodbye to Savannah Smiles to introduce Lemon-Ups, a new lemon flavored cookie.

Every Lemon-Up features an inspiring message.

“I love that this year it feels all about the girls experience from the packaging down to the cookie, saying things like I am bold, I am a leader. That is exactly what we’re doing in girl scouts, building their confidence and growing their courage. That way, when we give a cookie box to a customer, they are taking a little bit of it with them,” said Stefanie Marshall, Girl Scouts of Western Pennsylvania.

You can either buy a box of cookies from a girl scout or you can buy them from their website here.