Girl scouts kick off their cookie season with Representative Ryan Bizzarro and a drive thru

Girl scouts are kicking off their cookie season with Representative Ryan Bizzarro.

This season of girl scouts for troop 36823 is started out with a car drive thru today at 10:30 a.m.

The cars would drive through outside and meet the girl scouts and purchase their order of cookies.

Bizzarro said that this is important to empower young people in the community and what the scouts do in growth as an individual is important.

“When I first got her a lot of the girls told me how many boxes they sold and what their biggest amount was. They are excited. It’s a good program for them,” said Representative Ryan Bizzarro, (D) 3rd District.

If you want to order cookies right to your doorstep, click here and you will find instructions on their delivery service.

To hear the statement released by Representative Bizzarro, click here.