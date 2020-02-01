Girls and Women In Sports Day held at Mercyhurst University

Mercyhurst University women athletes held their ninth annual Girls and Women in Sports Day.

The event began at 11 A.M. Students from multiple sports teams and clubs hosted different athletic stations for the participants.

Participants were able to try out the different sports with the student athletes. Some of the teams at the event includes golf, hockey, soccer, and even the equestrian team who bought along a pony.

There were about fifty girls registered to attend the event.

“Girls ages 12 to 14 typically stop playing sports right around that age.and so to catch them and show them college athletes who are being successful is important to I think keep them active,” said Bethany Woods, Assistant Director of Community Engagement.

Participants of the event received free admission to the afternoon women’s basketball game.