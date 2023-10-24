The City of Erie is hosting a Drug Take Back event this Saturday.

The event is an opportunity for community members to give back their unwanted prescription medication.

There are two drug collection sites — one is located in the lobby of City Hall, while the other location is in the main lobby of UPMC Hamot.

Collection sites will not accept syringes, sharps, or illicit drugs. Liquid products like cough syrup

should remain in their original container with the cap tightly sealed to prevent leakage.

Free naloxone kits and drug disposal kits will be available at both locations as well.

City of Erie police officers said this is a chance to get rid of drugs that could end up in the wrong hands.

“This may be from a family member who passed away or maybe some prescription medications they had in their medicine cabinets, instead of just flushing them down the toilet or throwing them in the garbage. Unfortunately, these are one of the most abused drugs in America, prescription drugs, so this gives them an opportunity to safely dispose of them,” said Lt. Jamie Russo, City of Erie Police Department.

The collection takes place from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 28. The city holds two of these events each year.

Residents should enter the City Hall lobby doors on State St. between 7th Street and South Park Row. At the other location, you can enter the main lobby at UPMC Hamot at 201 State Street in Erie.