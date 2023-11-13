The holiday season can be a tough time for those struggling with homelessness, but two local charities are working to help provide for those in need.

The Erie United Methodist Alliance (EUMA) and Bethel Baptist Church are working together to provide holiday meals for those struggling with housing uncertainty.

Bethel Baptist Church presented the EUMA with 80 boxes of seasonal favorites and non-perishable food items.

The boxes will be given to single mothers in need struggling veterans, homeless adults and also the 16 families currently staying at the EUMA shelter.

“The goal was to get the boxes out so that people can use this non-perishable food for their Thanksgiving meals, and that way families who may be facing a housing crisis are able to have a meal in comfort,” said Erika DePalma, director of development and marketing.

In addition to the food, the boxes each contain a note of love and encouragement.