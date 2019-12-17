1  of  2
Formal process for possible canonization of the late Dr. Gertrude Barber as a saint now underway
Live coverage: Rules Committee setting terms of House impeachment debate

Giving Tree gifts to be distributed to schools throughout Millcreek Township

Posted: / Updated:

Gifts from the Millcreek Township Giving Tree are set to be delivered this morning.

Just before Thanksgiving, the Millcreek Giving Tree was placed inside the township lobby. This year, more than 150 tags were placed on the tree. About 500 gifts were received.

Select elementary students from the Millcreek School District were picked for the tree.

Director of Parks and Recreations Ashley Marsteller says the community pulled together to ensure these students all have a wonderful Christmas.

“You get really overcome with how fortunate we are to live in such a nice, caring, giving community. I think about how special it will be for these families who needed some support,” said Ashley Marsteller, Director, Parks and Recreation.

Marsteller went on to say some community members that helped out offered to not sponsor just one tag, but multiple.

