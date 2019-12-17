Giving Tree gifts to be distributed to schools throughout Millcreek Township

Gifts from the Millcreek Township Giving Tree are set to be delivered this morning.

Just before Thanksgiving, the Millcreek Giving Tree was placed inside the township lobby. This year, more than 150 tags were placed on the tree. About 500 gifts were received.

Select elementary students from the Millcreek School District were picked for the tree.

Director of Parks and Recreations Ashley Marsteller says the community pulled together to ensure these students all have a wonderful Christmas.

“You get really overcome with how fortunate we are to live in such a nice, caring, giving community. I think about how special it will be for these families who needed some support,” said Ashley Marsteller, Director, Parks and Recreation.

Marsteller went on to say some community members that helped out offered to not sponsor just one tag, but multiple.