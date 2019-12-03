Giving Tuesday held to support local nonprofits

Area charities are hoping that you might have a few dollars left over after Black Friday, Small Business Saturday, and Cyber Monday.

That’s because today is Giving Tuesday, a day when charities are hoping to receive contributions to help those in need this holiday season.

Giving Tuesday began in 2012 when a YMCA in New York City joined up with the United Nations Foundation to start a joint effort to raise money for a number of organizations.

That spirit has grown into the national movement to fund-raise on the first Tuesday after Thanksgiving each year.

